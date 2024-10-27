Mikel Arteta praises Arne Slot for making Liverpool into a more formidable foe

One would have expected Liverpool to struggle after Jurgen Klopp’s tenure. There are numerous examples of teams, such as Manchester United after Ferguson and Arsenal after Wenger, experiencing a massive drop in form following the departure of a brilliant coach like Klopp.

That hasn’t been the case for Liverpool, and Mikel Arteta has hinted at why one of his title rivals has maintained its competitiveness.

To the Arsenal manager, Liverpool were a wonderful club; Klopp left behind a good team, and they were fortunate to bring on board another top coach in Arne Slot, who has already made that team his own, playing his game with his style clear.

“Yes, very good,” said the Arsenal boss via Football London. “They are in a really good moment, a great run.

“You can see the touch that he’s put on them, to a team that was already very strong. You can see his fingerprints there on that team.”

The hope is that our Gunners can defeat this reinvigorated Liverpool team. Outwitting an almost formidable Liverpool squad, who may only be missing Diogo Jota from their starting lineup, would be an excellent opportunity for our Gunners to declare their intentions.

Arteta’s Arsenal team live for big games; Manchester City and PSG have struggled against us recently even when they are at their strongest. Despite the injury struggles in the Arsenal camp, Liverpool will face significant challenges; Arteta and the boys can’t accept losing Sunday, which would put the Reds 7 points ahead of us.

This must not happen!

COYG!

