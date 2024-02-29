Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal man for adapting well to a new role

Mikel Arteta has commended Jakub Kiwior, recognising the Poland international as a crucial player for the Gunners in recent weeks.

When Kiwior initially joined the club, he encountered challenges in securing playing time, as he struggled to meet the team’s standards. Despite arriving as a talented defender from Serie A, he found himself watching from the bench while other defenders took the field.

In January, several Italian clubs expressed interest in signing Kiwior, but Arsenal firmly rejected any notion of selling him and issued warnings to potential suitors.

However, Kiwior’s fortunes have changed as he continues to show improvement. Whether starting or coming in as a substitute, he has performed well, notably playing in the left-back position in most matches.

Speaking about the in-form defender recently, Arteta said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘We have made it difficult for him for two reasons: one because he hasn’t played that many minutes, and secondly because we’ve asked him to play in a position that he’s never played in before.

‘It is like pulling William Saliba into full-back and saying: ‘tomorrow, perform and do what we have to do.’

‘I think he has adapted really well and he is playing better and better, you can tell that he is earning the confidence and physically he is better.

‘He understands the role much better and he has been really good.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiwior has done very well on our books in recent weeks, and he is now showing why we signed him from Spezia.

We need all our players to be in top shape for the rest of the season, and we hope that includes him.

