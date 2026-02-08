Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal man for his commitment

Viktor Gyokeres made a decisive impact from the bench by scoring twice for Arsenal in their match against Sunderland, reinforcing the idea that he can be highly effective even when he does not start. Although the Swede has been a regular starter for much of the season, his latest contribution highlighted his ability to influence games regardless of his role. Arsenal have continued to give him opportunities, showing faith in his qualities even during periods when his form has been questioned.

The striker believes he is in the right environment and has expressed confidence that working under Mikel Arteta will help him develop further. Despite his clear commitment, the last few months have brought criticism, largely because he has not scored as consistently as expected. Those concerns have not shaken the club’s belief, with Arsenal maintaining trust in his potential and long-term value to the team.

Trust maintained through difficult moments

Arsenal’s approach has been one of patience rather than panic. Gyokeres has continued to receive minutes even when his goal return has dipped, reflecting the manager’s conviction that the right attributes are already in place. The striker’s work rate, attitude and willingness to improve have been viewed as positives, suggesting that the club see his struggles as part of a broader development process rather than a permanent issue.

Arteta has remained confident that Gyokeres can grow into the role expected of him. The manager believes that time and consistency will allow the forward to convert effort into end product more regularly, especially as he adapts further to the demands placed upon him at the Emirates.

Arteta reacts to match winning display

After the brace against Sunderland, Arteta spoke openly about his satisfaction with Gyokeres’ performance. Speaking according to the BBC, the Arsenal manager said:

“Very happy. He deserves it. He is a super committed player and he wants to get better. He saw the line-up up and I told him he’d come in and make an impact.”

Those comments show the faith Arsenal continue to place in Gyokeres. His response from the bench offered timely reassurance that persistence and trust may yet be rewarded, both for the player and for a team that believes he remains an important part of its future plans.

