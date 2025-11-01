Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal star for his role in their win over Burnley

Mikel Arteta expressed his admiration for Viktor Gyokeres following Arsenal’s victory over Burnley this afternoon, praising the Swedish striker for his impressive contribution before being substituted due to an apparent injury. Gyokeres, who has experienced a relatively modest goal-scoring run this season, made a significant impact in the match and managed to find the back of the net, reaffirming his ability to deliver when called upon.

Despite his recent struggles in front of goal, Arsenal have continued to perform strongly, demonstrating that their success does not rely solely on prolific scoring. The team’s solid defensive foundation has enabled them to maintain consistent results, and Gyokeres’s leadership at the front line has been instrumental in ensuring fluid attacking play even when goals have been scarce. His work rate, movement and pressing have all contributed to Arsenal’s continued momentum.

Arteta’s praise for Gyokeres’s complete performance

Speaking after the match, Arteta shared his delight at Gyokeres’s display, emphasising the striker’s all-round performance and influence on the game. As quoted by The Evening Standard, the Arsenal manager said:

“I think that was one of the best games he (Gyokeres) has played. I think overall his performance was exceptional. Everything, his high press, his position and his touches. His running in behind, the way he linked play, the way he got us from this situation to transition moments, a lot. I think he was in a really good moment.”

Arteta’s remarks highlight the tactical importance of Gyokeres’s role, not merely as a goalscorer but as a forward who contributes to the team’s overall structure and tempo. His pressing and positional awareness were key components of Arsenal’s control over the match, enabling quick transitions and creating space for midfield runners.

Concern over a potential injury

However, Gyokeres was unable to complete the full ninety minutes after feeling discomfort that prompted his withdrawal. Arteta addressed the concern, adding: “It’s a shame that he felt something. We had to take him off because he was feeling a little niggle. So we’ll have to wait and see.”

The manager’s comments suggest the issue may not be serious, though Arsenal will likely assess the striker further to determine the extent of the problem. Nonetheless, Gyokeres’s display served as a reminder of his value to the team, with his blend of strength, intelligence and determination earning deserved recognition from both the manager and supporters.

