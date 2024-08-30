Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal’s commitment as he admits there are still flaws

Mikel Arteta has praised his team’s commitment to success after they made another strong start to the Premier League season.

Arsenal has won both of their Premier League games so far, and fans expect them to challenge for the title again this season.

The Gunners have become a winning machine under Arteta, and their supporters are confident they can secure victory in this weekend’s fixture against Brighton.

It is a match Arsenal will want to win to maintain their winning streak.

Arteta’s side is determined not to fall behind Manchester City this early in the season. They have shown solid form in their two wins so far, especially in their victory against Aston Villa in their last match.

The manager is proud of how his team has remained committed to winning and improving, although he acknowledges there is still room for development.

The Gunners’ gaffer said to Arsenal Media:

“It’s been a big strength of ours.

“The commitment of every player and every ball and every single action. In those [first] two games it’s true that we haven’t given much away, but the ones that we have given, they were pretty clear and our goalkeeper has made two big saves to give us clean sheets.

“So there are certainly things to improve, but I think overall the commitment of the team on that front is superb.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It requires a lot of commitment to stay in the title race in consecutive seasons, but we expect our players to get the job done this weekend.

