Andrea Berta was initially considered slow to act in the transfer market this summer, but once he began to move, the new Arsenal sporting director quickly proved effective. His work has helped to build a stronger squad, one capable of competing at the highest level.

For much of the summer, Arsenal have sought greater depth, and Berta responded by bringing in players who can deliver right away. The club now looks better equipped for a serious title challenge, with several of the new arrivals already making an impact.

Mosquera Emerging as a Key Addition

Amongst the recruits, Cristhian Mosquera has stood out. Signed for around 15 million euros, he has shown qualities that suggest he could be one of the most astute pieces of business in recent years. Despite the relatively modest fee, his performances have been impressive, marked by composure and reliability.

Mosquera has featured in the last two games, stepping in for William Saliba, and he has not looked out of place. Instead, he has demonstrated the ability to handle pressure, playing with the assurance of someone far more experienced. His readiness to compete at this level has surprised many, particularly given how little the club spent to secure him.

Arteta’s Endorsement

Mikel Arteta has praised both the player and the efforts of the recruitment team. He said as reported by Metro Sport, “I think he’s very good. Credit to the scouting department and Andrea that they presented an opportunity to have him. He’s someone who has extreme focus, he’s very determined and very clear he wanted to come here. He wanted to come here to play, to earn his place and I think what he’s doing there so early is very impressive.”

Arteta’s remarks underline Mosquera’s early value and highlight the role Berta has played in securing him. Rather than simply spending large sums, this deal shows the importance of targeted recruitment and finding players with the right mentality.

Mosquera’s start suggests he could become a vital part of Arsenal’s defence, and his success strengthens the belief that the club’s approach in the market this summer has been both strategic and effective.

