Mikel Arteta praises Brentford’s evolution and expects a tough game

Arsenal kicks off 2025 with a crucial match against Brentford this evening, knowing that only a win will suffice to maintain pressure on Premier League leaders Liverpool. The Reds currently enjoy a nine-point lead at the top of the table, while Arsenal sits third, trailing Nottingham Forest as well. A victory against Brentford is essential to stay in contention and keep their title hopes alive.

Brentford, under the guidance of Thomas Frank, has cemented itself as a formidable Premier League side. Their evolution since gaining promotion has been impressive, and they remain a difficult opponent for any team in the league. Arsenal is no stranger to the challenge Brentford presents, having faced them several times since their top-flight return. The Gunners are aware that this evening’s fixture will demand a top-tier performance.

Mikel Arteta has prepared his team for what promises to be a tough encounter and expressed his admiration for Brentford in his pre-match comments. Speaking to Arsenal Media, Arteta said:

“Very tough. They’re a really, really good team. When you see their record at home until last week, it’s remarkable. They’ve evolved and adapted as well. The qualities in their team are because of the players they have right now, so I’m very impressed.”

Brentford’s strength, especially at home, is well-documented, and Arsenal will need to be at their best to secure three points. Arteta’s side has been one of the most consistent teams in the league, and their ability to grind out results in challenging situations has been key to their campaign so far. However, Brentford’s organisation and resilience ensure they will not make it easy for the Gunners.

While the game poses a significant challenge, Arsenal’s quality and form give them the edge. The Gunners must assert their dominance and show why they are considered one of the strongest sides in the league. A victory tonight could set the tone for a strong start to the new year and keep Arsenal firmly in the race for the title.