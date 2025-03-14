Mikel Arteta praises Chelsea’s development ahead of Sunday’s match

Mikel Arteta is preparing his Arsenal side for a crucial Premier League clash against Chelsea this weekend, a fixture the Gunners will be aiming to win.

Arsenal currently sits 15 points behind league leaders Liverpool, and securing victory in this match would help reduce the gap to 12 points. However, even with a win, the deficit remains significant. Dropping points, on the other hand, would be a major setback, particularly given that Liverpool does not have a Premier League fixture this weekend. A defeat would not only make closing the gap even more difficult but could also impact the team’s momentum at a crucial stage of the season.

Chelsea will present a stern test for Arsenal as they continue to battle for a top-four finish. Enzo Maresca’s side appeared to be in contention for the league title earlier in the campaign, but inconsistent performances in recent weeks have seen them fall out of the race. However, with Champions League qualification still on the line, the Blues cannot afford to drop points, making this an even more competitive encounter.

Speaking about Chelsea ahead of the match, Arteta shared his thoughts on the challenge they pose. As quoted by Arsenal Media, he stated:

“I think it’s going to be a very different game.

“I think the way they develop as a team as well is very impressive, what they’ve done on the coaching staff, the amount of talent that they have in the squad.

“So yes, a really tough match, but a big chance for us to win the game.”

Chelsea’s quality means they are likely to make things difficult for Arsenal, but Arteta’s side must be fully prepared to handle the challenge. With the season entering a decisive phase, dropping points in this fixture could prove costly for the Gunners, both in their pursuit of Liverpool and in the race to solidify a strong league finish.

Winning this match would not only boost Arsenal’s chances of staying competitive but would also send a strong message about their ambitions. As they step onto the pitch, the Gunners must deliver a performance that ensures they take all three points from this crucial encounter.