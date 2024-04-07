Mikel Arteta praises his team for their mature performance against Brighton

Mikel Arteta is delighted with the maturity his team displayed as they secured a 3-0 win against Brighton last night.

The Amex is one of the toughest grounds to visit, and Brighton had not lost a home game since the beginning months of the season.

Arsenal visited them when everyone expected them to be under pressure, as their title rivals, Manchester City, had won their fixture earlier.

This situation required the Gunners to believe in themselves and ensure they did what was required to win.

Arsenal did not show nerves and delivered one of their most mature performances of the season.

Arteta was impressed as his team won in fantastic fashion, and the gaffer said to Premier League productions:

“Really happy big performance, they haven’t lost here since August. I think today was outstanding and we needed that level.A really difficult team to play against and they ask so many questions, but the team was mature and clever in the game we had to play.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

There has been no better time to be a proud Arsenal fan than in this run-in, and our players perform like they can hold their nerves and win the league.