Mikel Arteta praises Jesus mental toughness after his injury return

Gabriel Jesus made a welcome return from injury during Arsenal’s Champions League victory over Club Brugge last night, a moment that many supporters had been anticipating. The Brazilian has been sidelined since the start of 2025 and has therefore spent almost the entire year unable to contribute on the pitch. His absence coincided with a period in which Arsenal strengthened their squad considerably, with the club adding several high-quality players who have helped maintain progress across all competitions. As a result, the team now possess multiple attacking options capable of scoring consistently, which means Jesus faces significant competition as he works to regain both rhythm and trust.

Jesus Returns to a Strengthened Squad

There have been suggestions that a January departure could be possible, although nothing has been confirmed, and the current focus within the club remains on maximising the contribution of every player. While Jesus continues to be part of the squad, he will be considered for selection, and his reappearance has been warmly received. Mikel Arteta, in particular, is encouraged by the forward’s resilience after such a prolonged spell away from the game. The manager has been clear about the mental challenges that accompany long-term injuries, acknowledging the isolation and uncertainty that often define the recovery process.

Jesus’s return comes at a moment when Arsenal are working to maintain momentum, and his experience could prove useful as the season progresses. The forward now faces the task of reintegrating into a squad that has evolved in his absence, yet the club remain satisfied to have another established attacking option available.

Arteta Praises Jesus’s Mental Strength

Speaking about the player’s journey back to fitness, Arteta said via the BBC, “There is a moment where you are all alone almost, and you have to go through pain and uncertainty. He has gone through that a few times in his career, and it shows his mental toughness and how much he loves to play football. We are delighted to have him back.” His comments reflect both admiration for Jesus’s perseverance and optimism for what his return might offer as the campaign continues.

