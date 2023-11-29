Mikel Arteta praises key player for his “ruthless mentality”

Mikel Arteta has lavished praise on Bukayo Saka as Arsenal prepares to face Lens in the Champions League.

Saka has emerged as one of the finest players in Europe since breaking into the first team, with the Hale End graduate becoming a key player at the Emirates.

The Gunners have made significant progress in the last two years, and much of it can be attributed to the influence of Saka.

The young attacker consistently delivers top-notch performances, showcasing improvement with each game.

Arteta expressed his admiration for working with one of England’s best players and offered words of praise for Saka ahead of their Champions League game today.

Arteta said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘He’s got that ruthless mentality now to be the best that he can be every single day and to really be there on the pitch to affect games and win games for the team.’

‘It is impossible not to love Bukayo,’ He continued.

‘You sit with him two minutes, you get to know him and you get shocked at what a special character and person he is. At the same time he is so humble, but he’s that person that sets the line there (high) and that’s enough, and that’s a big quality I think.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is called our starboy for a reason and Arteta hardly has a better player he can trust than the Englishman.

He is just at the start of his career and it is exciting to think about how much better he will be when he is more experienced.

