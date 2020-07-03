Mikel Arteta praises one part of the Arsenal game that leads to more goals

Arsenal looks a different and a more threatening team under Mikel Arteta than the team we all saw before the Spaniard became the manager.

His man-management style has been able to get fine performances from his players as the club looks to end this season in a European spot.

One thing that has been added to Arsenal’s game is a relentless pressing, and it has been paying off recently.

Against Southampton, the Gunners were rewarded for their pressing when Eddie Nketiah forced an error from Alex McCarthy to give Arsenal the lead.

The same thing happened against Norwich as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was rewarded for his closing down on Tim Krul.

These goals may be attributed to luck by anyone else, but Arteta claims that they have come as a reward for them doing the right thing.

He added that it is good that it is yielding results because it helps to convince the players that what they have been asked to do pays.

“That is the reason why we do what we do,” Arteta told Sky Sports.

“It’s good that these things actually happen in games because it helps to convince the players and it’s a reward for the effort that they are putting in. Those are the areas we want to press the ball, that’s how we want to do it, and this is how aggressive we want the side to be.”