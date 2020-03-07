Mikel Arteta praises Pablo Mari and admits to enjoying his striker dilemma

Mikel Arteta enjoyed another win in the Premier League this weekend after his Arsenal team beat West Ham 1-0.

That win boosted Arsenal’s chances of getting a European place this season and it also ensured that they remained unbeaten in domestic competitions this year.

Several Arsenal players gave a good account of themselves and West Ham will also feel hard done by after they missed a good number of chances to get something from the game.

After the match, Mikel Arteta spoke about a number of highlights from the game and he hailed Pablo Mari for yet another solid performance for his new team.

When asked about Pablo Mari’s performance in the game, he credits the player for adapting well to his new team.

Arteta said as quoted by Football London: He’s doing well and is learning and has a very good understanding of his teammates.”

That was Mari’s second consecutive start for the Gunners after he made his debut against Portsmouth in the FA Cup.

The Spaniard will be hoping to be involved against Manchester City.

On his current striker dilemma after starting with Eddie Nketiah yet again and having Alexandre Lacazette come off the bench to score for the team, he said:

“I have two strikers that are making things very difficult for me which is a good thing. I saw straight away he was alert, focused and determined.”

It was a hard-fought win and one step closer to those elusive European spots and depending on tomorrow’s results this could be another good weekend for Arsenal, especially with Tottenham and Wolves dropping points today.