“Unbelievable game!” – Mikel Arteta praises “phenomenal” Arsenal performance at Anfield

It may have been twelve years since Arsenal last won away at Liverpool, but the team that Mikel Arteta put out yesterday were not in the slightest intimidated by the venue or the famous fanatical supporters in the Kop, and they went toe to toe with our closest challengers (at the moment) for the glory of being League leaders on Xmas Day.

In fact Arsenal were straight out of the blocks and a nicely worked move saw Gabriel head us into the lead after just three minutes, but we also knew that Liverpool, who had only lost one home League game in two and a half years, would attack like crazy in search of an equaliser.

Mo Salah finally won his way past Zinchenko after an incredible long pass from Armold, and pulled one back after half an hour. But although there were no more goals in the game it was a high tempo exciting end to end battle for the hour left in the game.

Arteta thinks that was one of the best matches he had ever seen, telling Arsenal.com: “(It was) an unbelievable game of football,”

“One of the most intense, active games that I have witnessed in 20 years in this league, and I’m just really proud of the team because they really were at their best today.

“We have the level, we have raised the level to the level that we needed to compete with them. What the boys did in this ground today, it’s phenomenal.”

In fact, the Boss thiks that Arsenal finished the game in livelier fashion than Liverpool and could even have left with all three points: “They left everything (out there) but the feeling in the last 20 minutes was that we’re dominant enough to put a chance away and win the game. But overall, I think it’s a fair result.”

I have to agree with Mikel; I was on the edge of my seat from beginning to end, and a performance like that at Anfield has given me even more belief that we really could end up as the Champions at the end of the season, don’t you?

