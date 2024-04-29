Mikel Arteta praises Raya’s “resilience” after howler against Tottenham

Arsenal bolstered their bid for the Premier League title with an impressive 3-2 victory over our arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Seizing the opportunities presented to them, the Gunners surged to a three-nil lead within the opening 40 minutes.

While facing challenges in the second half, Mikel Arteta’s side managed to weather the storm.

Addressing David Raya’s awful error that allowed Spurs to claw their way back into the game, the Spaniard remarked, “It’s part of football. I wasn’t pleased with the approach we took in that moment, but these things happen. Sometimes you misjudge the situation, attempt a pass that doesn’t come off, and have doubts.”

Arteta then praised his players for their resilience, stating, “What impressed me was how David quickly recovered after his error and provided solid performance alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, who is quite imposing. That resilience is what I admire about our players.”

Arsenal boasts a cohesive unit of 11 individuals who fight for each other. Much of the team’s success this season can be attributed to their collective effort, portraying them not as 11 individuals, but as a unified team.

This unity is a hallmark of the most successful teams.

Despite their strong performances this season, Arsenal may not clinch the title, but they are making it as hard as possible for Man City to win it as well….

