Mikel Arteta praises Raya’s “resilience” after howler against Tottenham

Arsenal bolstered their bid for the Premier League title with an impressive 3-2 victory over our arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Seizing the opportunities presented to them, the Gunners surged to a three-nil lead within the opening 40 minutes.
While facing challenges in the second half, Mikel Arteta’s side managed to weather the storm.
Addressing David Raya’s awful error that allowed Spurs to claw their way back into the game, the Spaniard remarked, “It’s part of football. I wasn’t pleased with the approach we took in that moment, but these things happen. Sometimes you misjudge the situation, attempt a pass that doesn’t come off, and have doubts.”
Arteta then praised his players for their resilience, stating, “What impressed me was how David quickly recovered after his error and provided solid performance alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, who is quite imposing. That resilience is what I admire about our players.”
Arsenal boasts a cohesive unit of 11 individuals who fight for each other. Much of the team’s success this season can be attributed to their collective effort, portraying them not as 11 individuals, but as a unified team.
This unity is a hallmark of the most successful teams.
Despite their strong performances this season, Arsenal may not clinch the title, but they are making it as hard as possible for Man City to win it as well….
Yash
Must be a new spud dirty tactic, getting Ben Davies to be their new ball boy, but probably the only way they could get a goal, and a tactic to watch out for in the future. 😉
So Ramsdale gets benched and replaced for howlers and lacking composure allegedly, yet Raya gets praise for “resilience?”
That “distribution” from Raya led to a goal and resurgence of the spuds.
Up to that howler they had been tamed and no threat really.
^ this exactly!
Come on lads, let’s see you praise Raya for most clean sheets and defend Edu and Arteta for spending $35m of this summer’s budget on this… It’s got to be ringing hollow by now…
I hope Ramsdale gets a move to Bayern or Leverkusen or something along those lines, he doesn’t deserve this much disrespect
I don’t like Raya. I know we qualified because he took 2 penalties, but how much of that was really skill? he simply chooses the side and depends on how lucky he is to go the right way, the way he jumped ahead of Harry Kane’s penalty proves this… If we want an evolution for Ramsdale, in my opinion of course, we should without a doubt invest some money in Pickford who, if he signed with us, I’m sure that in addition to the golden glove he would compete for the award for best goalkeeper in the world. Apart from this option I would keep Ramsdale which has a lot to improve if given the opportunity
Or, how about we invest in a better manager that can actually coach and improve their current squad (like Emery or O’Neal did), rather than one who spends close to billion dollars and gets more than half his transfers wrong and still has no silverware to show for it?
Arsenal will regret the mistake for ten bloody years if they let Rammy go for this second rate goalie. Awful!
It was a bad time to make that kind of mistake, but that’s the game we play. Arteta and other managers expect the odd mistake from the GK when asked to pay out from the back – it’s high risk but apparently high reward.
After the mistake I do think he was very assured taking crosses, so I think arteta’s assessment is correct (resilience).