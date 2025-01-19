Mikel Arteta praises Renee Slegers, and Arsenal’s decision to appoint her as women’s head coach

Renee Slegers was finally unveiled as the Arsenal women boss on Friday. And did we rejoice Gooners?!

Everyone feels she deserved it. Interestingly, the Telegraph revealed that the club was initially not so keen on her as their new head coach. The decision-makers were leaning towards Nick Cushing, but Renee’s impressive guidance of the team changed their minds. They insinuate that Renee wouldn’t have initially minded not taking over as the head coach, but she was encouraged by Jonas Eidevall to express her interest in the job, and that’s what saw her get it, alongside her outstanding turnaround of the team to winning ways.

Since she was confirmed as the boss, much has been said, but here are some interesting reactions to her appointment.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says it makes him happy that Renee was appointed, acknowledging her work and how she fits in as she already knows the Arsenal way. He said, “Very happy. She’s done a phenomenal job since she joined the role, and I’m very happy for her and for the club as well because promoting someone that was already with us is a very strong signal and a very good decision, I must say.”

Arsenal’s Lionesses captain Leah Williamson revealed how glad she is that Renee was confirmed, saying via BBC, “I am glad she’s got the job. Obviously, results have been great, but it’s the environment that has been nice. It’s a nice place to come to work, which is important. I think her greatest strength or quality in that role is her empowerment and the way that it’s worked naturally.”

On the impact of fans wanting Renee as manager, Leah revealed as per Gooner Fanzine, “As a player group, you’re always aware of your responsibility because the manager is the first person that gets looked at. They’re like an individual rather than us all being a team. So you want to play well for her, and you want to pay back in that way. But the fans have been very vocal about being behind her, and naturally, that’s trickled into their support for us as well.”

The hope among Gooners who have been ecstatic with Renee’s appointment is that the team maintains their top form.

Since mid-October, Renee Slegers has made this Arsenal women’s team a fierce competitor. They have won 10 and drawn 1 of the 11 games while she was the caretaker manager.

We hope the team’s efforts remain as high and that nothing changes with her appointment. We, the fans, have always been behind her, and the team has always been behind her, as we’ve seen with their performances. The club appointing her now shows they trust her. We can only look forward to the great days ahead under the Renee Slegers era.

What do you think Gooners? Do you think Arsenal have done the right thing?

