Mikel Arteta praises Saka for key attribute at such a young age

Mikel Arteta is impressed with the maturity displayed by Bukayo Saka at such a young age as the attacker continues to shine as a key player for the Arsenal first team.

Saka has established himself as one of the top attackers in the Premier League since 2020 and has consistently improved over time. His performance consistency has made him one of the most sought-after attackers in Europe, contributing significantly to Arsenal’s pursuit of the Premier League title.

Despite his rapid rise, Saka remains humble and committed to continuous improvement, making him an influential figure in the Gunners’ dressing room. Arteta expressed his satisfaction with working alongside Saka, highlighting the attacker’s qualities in a recent interview.

He told Arsenal Media:

“We already see him (as a senior player) especially forward players, wingers with a level of consistency and numbers (he has) is something really strange to find, but it’s not a coincidence, that’s for sure. When you look at him every single day, the way he trains, the way he applies himself, the qualities that he has, and he can do more.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has made life easier for Mikel Arteta, and we can understand why the manager is delighted to work with such a talented player.

We expect him to continue improving, so his best is yet to come for us at the Emirates.