Mikel Arteta praises Saka for key attribute at such a young age

Mikel Arteta is impressed with the maturity displayed by Bukayo Saka at such a young age as the attacker continues to shine as a key player for the Arsenal first team.
Saka has established himself as one of the top attackers in the Premier League since 2020 and has consistently improved over time. His performance consistency has made him one of the most sought-after attackers in Europe, contributing significantly to Arsenal’s pursuit of the Premier League title.
Despite his rapid rise, Saka remains humble and committed to continuous improvement, making him an influential figure in the Gunners’ dressing room. Arteta expressed his satisfaction with working alongside Saka, highlighting the attacker’s qualities in a recent interview.
He told Arsenal Media:
“We already see him (as a senior player) especially forward players, wingers with a level of consistency and numbers (he has) is something really strange to find, but it’s not a coincidence, that’s for sure. When you look at him every single day, the way he trains, the way he applies himself, the qualities that he has, and he can do more.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Saka has made life easier for Mikel Arteta, and we can understand why the manager is delighted to work with such a talented player.
We expect him to continue improving, so his best is yet to come for us at the Emirates.
Saka his a Star boy that happens in every 10 10 years you can’t produce star boy from the academy every season they are produced naturally every 7 to 10 year interval. CHANGE OF TOPIC Who notice Lokonga game has improved so much at Luton his ball movement passes and strength on ball has improved, he has begin to read the game maturely. I which we should give him chance coming next season
Ever on the rise. The sky is his begining!
Arsenal have squandered opportunities of signing players who in turn became balon d’or winners eg Messi, Cr7, Benzema, but cry not, this time round we have got up to at least five who can compete for it. So please Mr Edu & Co, why don’t you sign MBAPE to have the world’s best front three and sign DE JONG (Barcelona) to play along side RICE and ORDEGAARD. While Ben White, Timber, Gabriel and Saliba will form the best defence and believe me, Arsenal will again win it unbeaten.
But Arsenal must now do more and manage the kid, by signing a winger such as Neto could effectively starts a third of the games Saka would normally starts.
This would ease the work load and help his consistency hence seeing the young Englishman explode on another level.