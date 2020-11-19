Mikel Arteta prepared for a tough game against Leeds United

Arsenal will take on Leeds when the Premier League returns this weekend, and the intensity of their opponent hasn’t been lost on Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard knows all about the reputation of Marcelo Bielsa and he has also followed the legendary Argentine manager’s career.

He knows a thing or two about how Bielsa sets up his team to play, and the Spaniard admits that Leeds are a tough opponent to face.

Arteta admitted that Leeds were difficult to play against before revealing that he knows a few players who have been managed by the Argentinean and respects his work.

He praised Bielsa for the way that he transmits his ideas to his players before revealing that he expects their opponents to go full throttle for the whole of the game this weekend.

“They’re a very difficult opponent,” Arteta said to the Arsenal website.

“I know Marcelo really well because I have followed him over the years.

“I had the possibility to work with players who have been involved with him for years and he is a manager I have always admired because what he transmits to his players and the way he manages to get his teams playing is very special.

“They’re going to go 100mph for every ball, they way they press you, the way they challenge you, the way they go about the game for 96 minutes. They will make it a really difficult and really intense game.”

Arsenal has lost three of their last four league games and the Gunners need to win this match to keep themselves in a good position as they pursue Champions League football.