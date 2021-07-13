Mikel Arteta prepared to keep Willock and will evaluate him in preseason

Joe Willock seems to have earned another season of senior football at Arsenal after his stunning loan spell at Newcastle United in the second half of last season.

The midfielder spent his time with Steve Bruce’s side at the top of his game and scored 8 league goals for them.

Seven came in his last seven consecutive matches and helped him break records.

The midfielder has now returned to Arsenal, but the Magpies want to sign him permanently.

However, in a blow to their plans, he looks set to remain in North London with Arsenal.

The Northern Echo says he will be given chances to impress in preseason by Mikel Arteta as Arsenal look for new midfielders.

The England Under21 star would be a part of their preparatory matches and the coaching staff, who plan to give him another chance at the club this season, will watch him.

The report says Newcastle remains keen to bring him back, but the present situation is that he is a part of Arsenal’s plans for the new season.

Arsenal’s first preseason game is today against Hibernian before they face Scottish champions, Rangers, on Saturday.