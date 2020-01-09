Mikel Arteta prepared to let Arsenal youngsters leave on loan this month

At least two Arsenal youngsters can leave on loan for more game time.

Despite not having the most talented squad to work with this season, Mikel Arteta is reportedly prepared to sanction loan moves for some of Arsenal’s brightest youngsters.

The Spaniard, who became Arsenal’s manager late last year, has been looking to get the side to play his style of football and the early signs have been encouraging.

However, Arteta looks to have a lack of depth in the squad he inherited. Arsenal is also not promising much money in this transfer window but that won’t stop Arteta from allowing some of the club’s youngsters to head out on loan.

Reports from the mirror claim that Arsenal is prepared to allow Emile Smith Rowe to leave the Emirates temporary this month.

The youngster played a major role under Freddie Ljungberg but he hasn’t played any minutes under Arteta.

The Spaniard believes that he needs regular playing time at this point in his career and he is prepared to help him achieve that by sending him out on loan.

Several championship sides have indicated the willingness to have him.

The Spaniard is also ready to sanction a move for Eddie Nketiah, according to Shoot. The attacker spent the first half of the season at Leeds United, but he was recalled after Arsenal thought that he wasn’t given enough playing time.

This makes sense to me, why keep these exciting youngsters kicking their heels on the sidelines when they can be getting valuable experience with a championship club?