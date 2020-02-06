Mikel Arteta prepared to sacrifice Arsenal’s top stars to start his revolution

A massive turnover of Arsenal players is expected to take place in the summer.

Mikel Arteta faces a tough summer as he ponders whether to sell his big-name flops to bankroll a summer spending spree or keep them in his plans for the future claims a report in the Sun.

The former Manchester City assistant manager has struggled to get wins out of his current team and he feels the senior players are letting him down.

The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are into the final 18 months of their current deal and remain unsettled.

Aubameyang is keen to play Champions League football and the Gunners are unlikely to be able to offer that to him next season.

He would have just 12 months left on his deal in the summer and he has to either sign an extension or get sold as the Arsenal transfer policy is that no player can be allowed to leave for free.

Alexandre Lacazette has also struggled under Arteta and the Frenchman could be sacrificed in the summer if Arsenal succeeds in keeping Aubameyang.

Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz also risk being chopped off as Arteta considers if they are part of his plans going into the future.

Mesut Ozil is also another player who Arteta would look to sell because of his high wage.

The German hasn’t exactly been pulling his weight recently and Arsenal would be more than happy to sell him off, but buyers are scarce for a player that is yet to score in the league this season.