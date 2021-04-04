Mikel Arteta preparing to unleash star in new position

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff are set on converting Martin Odegaard into a right-winger.

The Football Insider claims that the staff are all in agreement that the Norway captain has all the characteristics to be dangerous playing on the right, cutting inside to make use of his strong left foot.

The 22 year-old joined the club on loan in January, and the club has no option to make the move permanent, despite reports that they would like to keep him at the club beyond the summer.

Real Madrid on the other hand are claimed to be hoping that his spell in England will help to boost interest in his signature, and with the exception of yesterday’s performance, he has largely impressed.

For Martin to play on the wide right however, you would expect Emile Smith Rowe to be available to play in the AM role which is also his preferred role.

ESR has proved to be just as comfortable on the wide left of the attack this season, but we have limited options to play in behind the striker.

Another reason for considering Odegaard playing from the right could well stem down to the Gunners belief that they wont be able to sign the Norwegian international, and improving Smith Rowe in his long-term role in behind the forward would make more sense for the club.

Do you believe Arsenal are considering Odegaard’s role change to better ESR centrally, or more because he has all the skills to make the role his own?

Patrick