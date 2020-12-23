Mikel Arteta promotes 18-year-old to first-team training

As Arsenal continues to struggle for creativity, Mikel Arteta has turned to teenage midfield star, Catalin Cirjan as he promotes the 18-year-old to their first-team training, according to the Metro.

He only joined Arsenal from Romanian side Viitorul Domnesti one year ago and only just signed his professional contract with them as well.

The report says that he has been promoted permanently to the Arsenal first-team training in what can be described as a fast start to his Arsenal life.

He was playing for the Under18s a year ago, but his impressive performances for them saw him get promoted to the club’s under23 side.

He has now made the step up to the club’s senior team and he will be hoping to get his first-team debut soon.

Mikel Arteta has shown that he isn’t afraid to trust the players being groomed at the club’s academy as long as they show that they are capable of handling the pressure that comes with playing with the big boys.

‘From today, he will train daily only for seniors, he is confidently waiting for his debut in the Premier League,’ said the midfielder’s representative Catalin Sarmasan to the Metro.