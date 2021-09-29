Mikel Arteta proven right in likely blow to Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta closed the door to Matteo Guendouzi after a second falling out with the midfielder, and the youngster is now at odds with his new team-mates.

There was reports that he could return from his loan with Hertha Berlin last summer and vie for a place in the first-team squad in north London, but our manager made it clear that he was not a part of his plans.

We eventually agreed a deal to send him to Marseille on a season-long loan deal, including an option to buy, but the latter now seems an extremely unlikely scenario.

Arsenal would have been keen for that option to have been triggered, with his value already having decreased from his time starring in our first-team, and if his loan now does turn sour as it appears to be, he could well be even more difficult to sell.

Guendouzi has supposedly fallen out with his team-mates, highlighted by an on-field spat with Gerson after the youngster asked when he was going to start running shortly after his side conceded a goal.

It later turned out in an interview on Le Phoceen(via the Metro) that this isn’t the only comment or action which has aggravated those around him albeit in training or on the pitch, and unless there is a dramatic change in the coming months, you would struggle to believe that his future will be to stay in Marseille.

Will Matteo ever grow up and meet the potential he has?

Patrick