Mikel Arteta reacts to Aubameyang missing out on the Golden Boot

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored 22 Premier League goals this season, equalling his goal haul from the last campaign.

The Gunners’ captain won the Golden Boot for his efforts last season, but he missed out on it this season by just the single goal.

He scored twice in the final game of the season against Watford and maybe should have had a third, which would have tied him with Jamie Vardy, the eventual winner.

It was obvious to see that the Gabonese star wanted to score as many goals as he could today, but he failed to get one more during the game and Mikel Arteta has reacted to the striker’s efforts.

The Spaniard was speaking after the game and he admitted that the striker did try to get the award with his efforts and he also claimed that his teammates wanted to help him achieve that as well.

Arteta told reporters as quoted by Football London:

“You could see he was really trying, sometimes his team-mates were trying too hard to get him a goal.”

Aubameyang has been Arsenal’s top scorer since he joined the club and the Gunners will hope that he will put pen to paper on a new deal soon.