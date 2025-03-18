Mikel Arteta reacts to Nwaneri getting an England U21 call-up

While Myles Lewis-Skelly has taken his first steps as a senior England international during this international break, Ethan Nwaneri is set to represent the England Under-21 team.

Nwaneri has been in impressive form for Arsenal’s senior squad, much like Lewis-Skelly, and many fans expected both players to receive call-ups to the senior England team for this window. However, the 17-year-old will instead gain valuable experience with the Under-21s, a significant milestone in his development.

Arsenal were proud to see Lewis-Skelly called up by Thomas Tuchel, and Nwaneri’s inclusion in the Under-21 setup further highlights the club’s commitment to nurturing young talent. Both players have enjoyed remarkable rises, reinforcing confidence in Mikel Arteta’s judgement when it comes to youth development. This is particularly relevant amid criticism over the departures of Ayden Heaven and Chido Obi-Martin. Arsenal’s management has shown they understand the right time to integrate young players into the first team, and they trust both Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly to continue making an impact.

Speaking about Nwaneri’s call-up, Arteta, as quoted by Arsenal Media, expressed his enthusiasm for the young midfielder’s progress:

“It’s a big step.

“He’s 17 years old and he’s playing with the under-21s with all the names that they have in the team. I spoke to Lee [Carsley] this morning and I’m glad that he’s his coach because I’ve known him very well since we played together for many years. It’s a great pathway and development for him and a great experience for him.”

Nwaneri’s inclusion at the Under-21 level and Lewis-Skelly’s opportunity with the senior England team mark significant achievements for both players. These selections are a testament to their talent and hard work, as well as Arsenal’s ability to develop young footballers capable of performing at the highest level. The club and its supporters can take immense pride in their progress, knowing that these experiences will contribute to their long-term growth and success.

