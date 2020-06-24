Mikel Arteta ready to sell troublesome Arsenal midfielder

Mikel Arteta has come across as a man of few words, but that doesn’t seem to mean that the former Arsenal midfielder isn’t a disciplinarian.

The Spaniard had to defend his players at the weekend when Neal Maupay accused them of lacking humility.

But there is one player who may have gone too far and he could be sold by Arteta in the summer, according to Mail Sports.

The report claims that Arteta may have gotten tired of Matteo Guendouzi’s antics and the Spaniard would be open to letting him leave the Emirates if the right offer comes.

Guendouzi was one reason why Maupay accused Arsenal’s players of lacking humility (ESPN).

He had grabbed the winning goal scorer by the throat at the end of their match, an incident for which he somehow managed to escape punishment.

However, Mail Sports also claimed that he had been taunting the Brighton players during the game by telling them that he earns more money than they would ever earn, among other things.

It further claims that this wasn’t the first time that Guendouzi would get into Arteta’s bad book since the Spaniard became Arsenal’s manager. He had also fallen out with Arteta in their Dubai training camp also.