Mikel Arteta receive a boost as two first-team players return to full training

Positive injury updates on Cedric Soares and Shkodran Mustafi.

Arsenal’s bid to move up the Premier League standings got a major boost ahead of their match against West Ham.

The Gunners have dealt with a number of injuries at the back this season and their recent return to form means that they need all the players they can get.

Ahead of their game against West Ham this weekend, Metro Sports claims that Mikel Arteta is set to welcome Cedric Soares and Shkodran Mustafi to the first-team fold.

Mustafi suffered an injury in Arsenal’s loss to Olympiacos at the Emirates last week and some fans feared for the worse, but the German has bounced back from that setback to be in contention for the West Ham game.

Cedric Soares hasn’t featured for the Gunners since he joined them and the club has high hopes that he will make a valuable contribution to their team before the end of this season.

The same report has claimed that he trained with his fellow players this week, although he had a strapping on his left leg.

Mikel Arteta will no doubt be hoping that he becomes available soon as he looks for a capable deputy for Hector Bellerin.

Whether either player features against West Ham is doubtful, however, we may see at least one of them, most likely Mustafi, feature on the bench.