Mikel Arteta refuses to blame injuries for losing to West Ham

Arsenal could easily point to their numerous injuries as a reason for their struggles in the Premier League this season, as they continue to fight to stay in touch with Liverpool. Yesterday’s defeat to West Ham was the latest in a series of disappointing results, and the loss will sting even more if Liverpool manages to beat Manchester City later today.

The Gunners have struggled to maintain their momentum, and while Liverpool has dropped points in recent weeks, Arsenal has failed to capitalise on those opportunities. The absence of several key attackers has been a major factor in their struggles, and in their match against West Ham, Mikel Merino had to step in as the striker. Despite having scored twice in his previous appearance as a substitute in a more advanced role, Merino’s performance against the Hammers was far from convincing, and he failed to provide the necessary spark for the team.

While the absence of so many regular players could be seen as a valid excuse, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is determined not to use injuries as a reason. In an interview with Arsenal Media, Arteta said:

“I refuse that completely because I am talking about the standards of the players and the team that we played today, me included 100%, were nowhere near the levels that we have to hit to have the opportunity to win a Premier League game today. We were very consistent, yes, but football is about what you do today and today, it was nowhere near.”

Despite the ongoing injury crisis, Arteta made it clear that the key focus for the team must be to keep playing and winning games, without resorting to excuses. He acknowledged the impact of the injuries but emphasised that maintaining high standards is crucial, regardless of the challenges the team faces.

Arsenal’s season has been hampered by injuries, but Arteta is not looking for excuses. Instead, the Spaniard insists that his players must rise to the occasion, find ways to secure victories, and prove that they can perform at the required level, even in difficult circumstances. The challenge for Arsenal now is to overcome their injury woes, rediscover their form, and ensure that they remain competitive in the race for the top spots.