Mikel Arteta refuses to rule Man City out of the EPL title race

What do you think, Gooners? Are Manchester City Arsenal’s main threats to win the league title? Given that they have lost 5 of their last 6 games and are currently 2 points behind us in the table, one might conclude that they are not a significant threat.

Most Gooners now perceive Liverpool as a formidable threat. Ideally, Arsenal looks to go on a winning streak, as they hope the Reds will drop points.

That said, can Arsenal overlook the PL defending champ Manchester City as a threat in the title race?

Mikel Arteta has hinted that City can still have a big say in the title race. He says just like they look to go on a prolonged winning run, the Manchester Blues can comfortably do so. He feels with Pep Guardiola and the quality at his disposal, they’ll turn things around.

“It is a team that has the capacity to turn this around and win, win, win, and win. Don’t rule them out because you know how much quality and the coach they have,” Arteta said in response to a question about how vulnerable City is right now.

Like Arsenal, Manchester City will be chasing Liverpool in the hopes of capitalising on the Reds’ slip-up form. In the end it may be down to whose desire to go on a perfect winning run comes to fruition, and so even if Arsenal want to be the one to pip Liverpool to the league title, they need to try to be better than City.

Given their anticipated move to significantly bolster their squad in the winter transfer window and their title race experience, City could still pose a greater threat in the title race.

