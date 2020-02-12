Mikel Arteta refuses to rule out Arsenal finishing in the top four

Arsenal could still make the top four this season according to Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard has managed the team to win just a single league game since he was named their new manager late last year.

The Gunners are also ten points behind Chelsea who are occupying the final Champions League spot, however, Arteta is confident that Arsenal can still make a late successful charge towards the top four.

The Gunners have been struggling for wins but they are unbeaten in all competitions this year but converting draws into wins remains a problem.

Arteta has spent more time with his players and he has also managed to integrate his new signings into the group.

He will be hoping that their time away would have helped the players to develop the winning mindset that they need to finish games off.

“I want to go game by game,” Arteta is quoted as saying by the Evening Standard.

“At the moment we are far from it, but there are a lot of games to play. It is very tight. Everybody is giving points away. It will depend on us. If we are able to put three or four wins in a row, we will be much closer,” he explained.

“I just want to improve game by game and day by day. I think we have to talk about the present and not much about the future.”

Arsenal will take on Newcastle in their next league game and a win could be the start of a winning run that may enable them to take advantage of the other top-four hopefuls who are struggling with inconsistent form.