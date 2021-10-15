Mikel Arteta refuses to rule out Guendouzi playing for Arsenal again

Matteo Guendouzi is currently spending the season on loan with Marseille in Ligue 1, and manager Mikel Arteta is refusing to rule out a return to Arsenal at the end of the season.

The 22 year-old had a major falling out with the Spaniard after our PL clash with Brighton back in June 2020, which resulted in the midfielder being forced to train alone.

Guendouzi has since been sent out on two different loan deals, enjoying a first-team role in the Bundesliga with Hertha Berlin, before joining Marseille in Ligue 1 to continue that run of regular action, and it remains to be seen whether the French side will look to try to sign him on a permanent deal.

While he is impressing in France, enough so that he was once again called up to the squad as his side lifted the UEFA Nations League finals of late, Arteta has admitted that there is a chance that he could return to Arsenal in the future.

“For right now, he’s gone for the season,” Arteta said during his pre-match press conference(via Arsenal.com). “I think he’s having a really good spell at Marseille, and it’s part of the plan we made with him. He’s continued with his development and we’ll make a decision at the end of the year.

The Spaniard was then asked if he believed Guendouzi has played his last match in our famous colours, to which he replied: “I think you cannot say that about a player that is owned by the club.”

Does Matteo deserve another chance to prove his worth to Arsenal?

Patrick