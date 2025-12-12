Mikel Arteta refuses to see only Manchester City as their title rivals

Manchester City have narrowed the gap between themselves and Arsenal in the Premier League table, with the Citizens now just three points away from overtaking the Gunners. Arsenal host Wolves this weekend, and it is certainly not a fixture they will want to lose, particularly with the risk of surrendering the top spot to City.

Pressure from Manchester City

Although Arsenal remain ahead for now, the season has many matches still to come, and their inconsistent form away from home suggests that City could soon move past them if they maintain their momentum. Many observers have already ruled Liverpool out of the title race due to their poor form, a position that is broadly understood given recent results.

A growing number of people believe that City are the only side capable of stopping Arsenal from winning the title this season. The Gunners are fully aware of how strong Manchester City are and how relentless they can be in the closing stages of a campaign. However, Mikel Arteta insists that the title race is far from a two-club contest.

Arteta’s View on the Title Race

City may be the closest challengers to Arsenal at present, but Arteta is adamant that several teams remain in contention and that the race is still open. Speaking via Metro, he said:

‘There are a lot of teams involved when you look at the table.

‘We know the situation with other clubs as well.

‘With Manchester City, it’s always the case that you expect them to have the quality that they have, the experience that they have in the competition. The focus has to be on what we have to do.’

Arteta’s comments reflect his determination to keep his squad grounded and focused solely on their own performances. While City continue to apply pressure, the Arsenal manager remains convinced that the Premier League title race involves more than two sides and that his team must concentrate on maintaining their standards across every match ahead.

