Mikel Arteta refutes claims that loss will alter transfer plans

Arsenal were embarrassed by a resilient Brentford side last night in the first Premier League match of the season, but the manager Mikel Arteta insists that the performance will not change their transfer plans.
There is still just over two weeks left of the summer transfer window, with the club having brought in just three players thus far, while we continue to be linked with a number of others.
A back-up or rival for goalkeeper Bernd Leno has to be high on the wishlist, with 19 year-old youth Karl Hein sat on the bench during yesterday’s loss.
While our selection was forced by the withdrawal of both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to illness, you could be forgiven for believing there was so much lacking in the team yesterday that the manager would be forced to push for further transfer activity, but Arteta insists that isn’t the case.
MA said in his post-match press conference(via Arsenal.com): “We are very clear of what we wanted to do, what our strengths are and where we can improve. I don’t think today’s performance shows anything different to what we’ve already seen.
“I don’t think that tonight’s game is one to analyse [overly] given the circumstances we had on the day.”
Arteta certainly sounds as if he is confirming that further transfers are needed this summer, and that they are on the case, but you have to wonder why extra work wasn’t done to have all this in place before the start of the season, and before we would have had to endure yesterday’s result…
Patrick
He should just resign and keep some of his dignity!
you actually think he’s got some left…wait until you see his smarmy face when he’s trying to explain away the whole “illness” situation, especially as more rumours emerge about getting both players off the books in the same window, in the 11th hour no less…this guy acts like a deceptive little weasel far too often for my liking
“I don’t think today’s performance shows anything different to what we’ve already seen”. Arteta said that. We the supporters know that. If Arteta is just going to carry on the same, regardless, then what can I say. To do the same over and over again, with the same drastic results, is the sign of a big time loser. Gamblers do that.
With an owner who will not even hold the manager responsible, this club is being sunk by an iceberg and Arsenal are sinking quicker than the Titanic.
He”s right. It just highlighted that the already intended transfers (Striker, midfielder, 2nd keeper) need to be done, and excess players need to be sold.
If he cared about the club in any way he would walk now… 1 game in and he’s already under massive pressure but I suspect his ego is much too big for him to do the right thing! What’s very worrying is that how the majority of fans know he’s out of his depth but the club have total faith in him.. how far do we have to fall before the club realise Arteta is an experiment gone wrong!
I have watched Arsenal since 1958 and I have never, not once, seen BOTH MAIN STRIKERS out togther, for “illness” not injury, and so late in the day too. Covid would be, I suppose, one innocent reason and, in a way, I hope that IS the reason. I think that unlikely though!
So it is a hell of a coincidence ! OR IS IT, is my suspicion!
I just do not believe things are as straightforward as we are supposed to believe!
When you consider Aubas unwillingness to work as hard as he ought and then add in their “bromance”, you are bound to be, at the very least, suspicious THAT WE ARE BEING TOLD PORKIES, I’d suggest!
Absolutely true, u can deceive one or two arsenal fans but u can’t decieve millions of arsenal fans. What are the odds two of them not injury not covid. I hav had it with arteta this year is how far I can go with him and am done supporting him.