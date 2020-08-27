Mikel Arteta reiterates his confidence that Aubameyang is staying

Mikel Arteta has once again reiterated his confidence that Pierre-Emile Aubameyang will remain at the Emirates.

The Gabonese attacker is inside the final 12 months of his current deal with the Gunners.

The club has been in talks with him over a new deal for a long time now.

There are also fears that he might decide against signing a new deal and leave the club with no choice but to sell him this summer.

The former Monaco man has been Arsenal’s leading scorer since he joined the club and he almost singlehandedly earned them the FA Cup last season after he scored the goals in the semi-finals and finals.

Clubs like Barcelona and Inter Milan remain keen on signing him this summer, but Arsenal’s number one transfer priority is to get him on a new deal.

The Gunners are reportedly set to offer him a new contract worth £250,000-per week according to Mail Online and Arteta is confident that he will sign it.

The Spaniard added that keeping him will be a major boost to their efforts to make the Gunners a bigger side.

Arteta said via Mail Online: ‘I keep being positive we have some really good talks with him and his agent and I’m pretty confident that we are going to find an agreement soon, that’s my feeling again.

‘Absolutely [it would be a massive lift for everyone]. And for him as well. I think he should be very happy if he is able to stay at the club for a long time and I think people will be delighted with that news.’