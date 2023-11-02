Mikel Arteta rejected Sevilla’s approach for Arsenal defender in the summer

Arsenal signed Jakub Kiwior during the January transfer window following his impressive performances for Poland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The defender arrived in London from Spezia, where he was highly regarded for his contributions in Serie A.

Kiwior has been part of the Arsenal first-team squad since joining the club. However, recent reports suggest that he may have had the opportunity to leave the Gunners during the last transfer window.

Despite having Kiwior on their roster, Arsenal also acquired Jurrien Timber during the recent transfer window, which may have raised questions about Kiwior’s future at the club.

A journalist has now revealed that Mikel Arteta rejected a loan offer from Sevilla for the defender, indicating the manager’s intent to retain Kiwior as part of Arsenal’s squad.

Polish journalist Mateusz Borek told Power of Futbolu, as relayed by TVP Sport:

“We haven’t talked about it publicly, but some time has passed.

“The topic is no longer hot and in hindsight, no one will be offended if we reveal the name of the club.

“Sevilla really wanted to loan Kiwior to join them in the last transfer window. The club was supposed to fight until the end, but it was not enough to convince the Arsenal coach. Arteta said no to Sevilla. That’s why Kiwior stayed at Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiwior is just at the start of his career with us and it makes no sense to have allowed him to leave.

Although the Pole does not play many games for us, his presence in the squad offers us much-needed depth.

