Mikel Arteta replies to Erik Ten Hag on Arsenal’s fitness record

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has responded to his Manchester United counterpart, Erik Ten Hag, who said the Gunners have not had fitness problems like his team.

United and Arsenal have rekindled their rivalry this season as both clubs look resurgent under new managers.

Arsenal is having a better season, with the Gunners looking to win the Premier League, but United is also doing well and could still win three trophies.

Ten Hag claimed he has managed to field his desired starting XI for only a few games this term because of injuries and other absences and Arsenal has been more fortunate.

Arteta said via The Sun:

“We had to respond and we talked about having players out all season.

“Gabriel Jesus was out for four months, Emile Smith Rowe out for four and a half months, Kiernan Tierney, Thomas Partey, Eddie Nketiah out for two and a half months, now William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

“We overcome those situations, Rob came in and was brilliant today.

“Everyone has to give another edge to be at the same level, it’s not a secret.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

As we all know, no club is that fortunate with injuries in an entire campaign.

This is why it is common knowledge that injuries are a part of the game. Arteta’s reply shows he pays attention to happenings and the best way to answer critics is to continue earning emphatic results like the win against Crystal Palace.

WATCH – A very happy Mikel Arteta discusses Arsenal’s pivotal win over Crystal Palace

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids