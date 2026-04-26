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Mikel Arteta reportedly keen on another left-back

Mikel Arteta appears determined to keep strengthening the left side of his defence, and Arsenal could add another option at the end of this season after reportedly developing a strong interest in Sporting Club’s Maxi Araujo. The Gunners are expected to remain active in the transfer market as they seek to improve an already competitive squad.

At various stages last term, Arsenal were able to call upon Riccardo Calafiori, Kieran Tierney, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Myles Lewis-Skelly in the left back position. That depth gave Arteta several tactical options throughout the campaign.

Arsenal Continue Search for Defensive Depth

Lewis-Skelly emerged as the preferred choice, but changes followed in the summer. Zinchenko departed on loan, while Tierney left as a free agent. Arsenal then moved to strengthen by signing Piero Hincapie.

The Ecuadorian is also capable of operating as a centre back, yet he is currently ahead of Lewis-Skelly in the pecking order at left back, with the young Englishman finding regular minutes harder to secure.

Despite already having multiple options, Arsenal are reportedly considering further reinforcements. According to Sport Witness, the club is now interested in signing Araujo after Arteta was impressed by his performances against them.

The report adds that the Arsenal manager admired the displays delivered by the Sporting defender during the Champions League quarter-final ties and believes he would be a valuable addition to the squad.

Araujo Could Welcome Emirates Opportunity

Araujo’s versatility, athleticism and defensive energy are qualities likely to appeal to Arteta, who values players capable of operating in several roles. Such flexibility can be especially useful across a demanding domestic and European schedule.

For Arsenal, adding another left-sided defender would also increase competition for places and help maintain standards within the squad. It would fit the club’s recent approach of constantly refreshing key positions.

As one of the leading clubs in world football, Arsenal would likely present an attractive destination for the player if their interest becomes more concrete. The chance to compete for major honours in the Premier League and Europe could be difficult to ignore.

It is now expected that Arsenal may intensify their interest between now and the end of the season to position themselves for a summer move. Whether that develops into a formal bid remains to be seen, but Araujo is clearly a name to watch.

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