Mikel Arteta requests Juventus duo at Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is claimed to be a fan of Juventus pair Dusan Vlahovic and Fabio Miretti.

The Old Lady have been struggling so far this season, not that they have been overly impressive at all in recent campaigns, and that could well leave certain players considering their futures.

The Gunners clearly believe they could take advantage of their struggles, and are eyeing two of their current stars.

Vlahovic is one who has been on our radar for some time, having tried to land him prior to his move from Fiorentina to Juve, but he made his preference clear.

Miretti is a youth product of the Bianconeri, and has impressed since breaking into the senior side last season.

He’s a deep-lying playmaker but has been likened to Kevin De Bruyne thanks to his passing range, and is said to be on our radar.

I can’t lie, I would absolutely love to see both in north London. Considering both are in an underwhelming side, they have shown more than enough quality to have me suitably impressed, and I think both would be huge scalps could we land them.

Juve will definitely be against allowing either to depart however, but if their struggles continue, they may have to consider if any offers which are made.

