Mikel Arteta responds to Elneny contract rumours

Mikel Arteta has admitted that he has been impressed by the transformation of Mohamed Elneny, but talks of a new contract for the Egyptian are premature.

The midfielder was surplus to requirements at the start of last season and he spent that campaign out on loan at Besiktas in the Turkish top flight.

He impressed there and attracted the attention of several teams.

He was expected to be sent out on loan again this season, but he remained and he has been in fine form for the club.

In their last game against Manchester United, he was impressive again, helping the Gunners beat the Red Devils at Old Trafford for the first time in 14 years.

The midfielder is now one player that seems to have played well enough to earn a new contract at the club.

Arteta was asked about rumours going around that the club is set to offer him a new deal and he claims that things have to be handled step by step.

He said in a press conference as quoted by Goal.com: “Let’s go step by step please! What I can say is that I’m really pleased with the player and hopefully he can continue like that and perform all season.”