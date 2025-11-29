Mikel Arteta responds to Joshua Kimmich’s comment about Arsenal’s style

Joshua Kimmich has suggested that Arsenal rely heavily on set pieces, a view he expressed when comparing the Gunners to Paris Saint-Germain. Bayern Munich have faced both clubs, and Kimmich indicated that PSG place greater emphasis on open play, whereas Arsenal appear more inclined to use structured dead-ball situations. This observation mirrors comments made over the past two seasons by players, pundits and managers who have raised similar points. Arsenal, however, have shown little concern about such assessments, focusing instead on results and continuous improvement.

Arsenal’s Pragmatic Approach to Scoring

Winning remains the priority for any elite team, and Mikel Arteta has worked tirelessly to ensure that Arsenal remain competitive on every front. This requires an adaptable approach that allows the team to find goals through multiple avenues. When chances in open play are limited, the Gunners have demonstrated an ability to convert from set pieces, an area they have strengthened considerably. Their efficiency in these situations reflects extensive preparation and a willingness to capitalise on any opportunity to gain an advantage. Although this has led to external criticism, it has also contributed to their consistency in domestic and European competitions. Arteta’s methods continue to evolve, and the team’s progress suggests that this adaptability is a key component of their success.

Arteta Responds to Kimmich’s Remarks

As Arsenal prepared to face Chelsea, Arteta addressed Kimmich’s comments directly. Speaking via Independent Sport, the Spanish manager said, “The way both teams play, the game they played against PSG was very similar where everything becomes man to man and the way they are with their full backs.” He added, “What we do with our rotation, it creates a game that has very low sequences of passes. I know what [Kimmich] is saying. That is fine. It is part of the game. The game is provoked by both team’s games. It is very understandable.”

Arteta’s response reflected a calm acknowledgement of the midfielder’s view while emphasising the tactical nuances that shape each match. His comments highlighted that style and structure depend heavily on the dynamics created by both teams on the pitch.