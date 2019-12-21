Mikel Arteta responds to lack of experience remarks with class

Mikel Arteta is happy to accept he lacks experience.
New Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has divided opinion on whether he is the right man for the role and one of the biggest concerns is his lack of experience in management.
Earlier this week Arsene Wenger brought up the Spaniard’s suitability when asked about his former player,
‘I believe that Arteta has certainly a great future, he has certainly learned a lot in his first position as an assistant coach and after that as well he will have to deal with the fact that he has no experience at that level and he will have to get surrounded well.
Fair and honest comments and it seems that Arteta agrees entirely with his former boss, telling BT Sport per The Metro:
‘He’s right. I won’t convince them today that it’s something different than the reality. ‘But there are a lot of things in those three years [at Man City] that I have been doing that are really relevant to create a high-performance environment, and this is what we want to do here.’
I like this about Arteta, he does not respond with any negativity or acts defensively. Instead, he openly admits that Wenger is right and points to what he can bring to the club despite that lack of experience.
Arteta comes across as very determined based on what he has said this week and appears to have a very strong character. He is going to need that in the weeks and months ahead as he tries to grapple with the multitude of problems he has inherited.
14 CommentsAdd a Comment
MA has certainly, and voluntarity, even eagerly, jumped into the deep end. We will soon find out how strong a swimmer he is. THE SIGNS ARE HUGELY POSITIVE, IN MY VIEW!
Emery got EL final in his first season so Arteta must at least
get EL final in May to justify changing managers.
Club was in a much better position when Emery took over. Don’t think that’s a fair comparison.
UE had more time than Arteta though and bought some players which I doubt Arteta will be able to do until the summer, all I want to see is clear vision, tactics and attractive football! And if he can sort out our woeful defensive stats then it’s a big plus but I think that will happen next season after shipping peeps out and getting in saliba and hopefully another good CB 👍
You are at it again!
Why do you keep taking a pop before the man has started
Emery = 18 months which equals longer than May 2020
He’s an intelligent guy no doubt.
I’m happy to reserve judgement for the time being and give him a chance. But the board is playing a dangerous game appointing Arteta considering the state te club is in at the moment.
I think he’s going to have to get very tough with some of these players and it’s going to end ugly.
You cannot be holding Mikel Arteta to deliver the EL final this season because Unai Emery did last season because Unai Emery inherited a stronger team from Wenger than the one he left for Mikel Arteta.
Emery have a good pre season ,MA is coming into a problem created by Emery
Stating the obvious, the minimum for Arteta is to avoid relegation while improving the on field performances and team cohesion. It will probably mean several of the big name players leaving either in January or the summer, hopefully for reasonable transfer fees that can be re-invested in talented enthusiastic younger players. Although I would like Arteta to change Torreira’s mind and persuade him to stay, Napoli’s current offer is too low anyway.
In terms of more aspirational targets, apart from sorting out the teams mentality issues and the defence, I think the most we can realistically hope for from Arteta is that we dont embaress ourselves in the Europa League, whilst qualifying for the competition next year.
Emery had to deal with garbage like Jenkinson Elneny Mkhitarian
Iwobi Wellbeck Lichsteiner and old stages like Koscielney + Monreal
Arteta does not have to deal with all this dross as Emery cleaned it out for him.
Remember he had no English language and no PL experience and never got
any of the payers he really wanted.
Yet he still got to the EL final and missed PL by just 1 point.
Emery did not have Bellerin Chambers Tierney Luiz Caballoss Martinelli or Pepe.
This season the club again refused to buy quality centrall defenders.
He also had to deal with Ozil and Xhaka debacles.
Arsenal were in 3rd place a point behind Man City when the fans demanded Ozil play.
So Emery was forced to play Ozil and the club dropped down the table.
Arteta played in the PL 8 years and has been in England 12 years and speaks English.
The club will give Arteta the players he wants starting in January
which the club did not do for Emery.
So Arteta has massive advantages over Emery.
So with a stronger squad and vast PL experience Arteta has no excuse.
EL final in May or sacked in June.
🤫
What Mikel has in abundance is the knowledge of two top managers, Arsene Wenger and Pep Guadiola…as he readily states.
He also knows what The Arsenal means to be involved with, you can see just how proud he is to be sitting in that chair!!!
He reeks of class, sensibility, knowledge and humility and that is The Arsenal Way.
I look forward to seeing him stamp his authority on the players and hope he has the full backing of the clubs owner.
Can’t wait for the next home game, the atmosphere will be electric and full of exxpectant gooners.
What an early Christmas present this could be for our fanbase.
Excellent comment, Ken! You’re right, he oozes class…and may well be exactly who we were looking for all along!
That next home game will have the place rocking. Wish I was going! Next up for me, will be Leeds. COYG
