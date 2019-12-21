Mikel Arteta responds to lack of experience remarks with class

Mikel Arteta is happy to accept he lacks experience.

New Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has divided opinion on whether he is the right man for the role and one of the biggest concerns is his lack of experience in management.

Earlier this week Arsene Wenger brought up the Spaniard’s suitability when asked about his former player,

‘I believe that Arteta has certainly a great future, he has certainly learned a lot in his first position as an assistant coach and after that as well he will have to deal with the fact that he has no experience at that level and he will have to get surrounded well.

Fair and honest comments and it seems that Arteta agrees entirely with his former boss, telling BT Sport per The Metro:

‘He’s right. I won’t convince them today that it’s something different than the reality. ‘But there are a lot of things in those three years [at Man City] that I have been doing that are really relevant to create a high-performance environment, and this is what we want to do here.’

I like this about Arteta, he does not respond with any negativity or acts defensively. Instead, he openly admits that Wenger is right and points to what he can bring to the club despite that lack of experience.

Arteta comes across as very determined based on what he has said this week and appears to have a very strong character. He is going to need that in the weeks and months ahead as he tries to grapple with the multitude of problems he has inherited.