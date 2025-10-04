Mikel Arteta responds to Thomas Tuchel’s comments on Lewis-Skelly

Mikel Arteta has offered his response to Thomas Tuchel’s comments about Myles Lewis-Skelly, after the midfielder was once again named in the England squad. Despite not featuring regularly for Arsenal this season, Lewis-Skelly continues to earn recognition at international level and could start for England in their upcoming fixtures.

Tuchel highlighted that the youngster impressed in the last England camp, even without consistent minutes at the Emirates. With this being a World Cup year, Lewis-Skelly will be eager to secure more opportunities to strengthen his chances of making the final England squad. Arteta, however, is not surprised by Tuchel’s positive remarks regarding the player’s attitude and professionalism.

Arteta Praises Lewis-Skelly’s Character

Speaking to Arsenal Media, Arteta said:

“Very much, and coming from someone like Thomas [Tuchel], who I know very well, for him to describe Myles [Lewis-Skelly] in that way, credit to the boy, the families, and everybody that has been part of his education, because that’s very, very important as well. And Myles, as you said, he hasn’t played probably all the minutes that he wanted, but he’s professional in the way he’s engaged with the team, whether it’s here with the national team, and this always gives you the possibility to count on him. Then we have played him in the Champions League, and I think he had a really good game.”

The Arsenal manager’s comments reflect both admiration and confidence in the young midfielder. Despite limited game time, Lewis-Skelly’s professionalism and dedication have ensured that he remains valued within the squad. Arteta also pointed to his Champions League appearance as an example of the quality he brings when called upon.

Future Prospects for Club and Country

Playing for a top side like Arsenal requires constant focus and the right mentality, attributes that Lewis-Skelly appears to possess. These qualities will also serve him well on the international stage, where competition for places in Tuchel’s squad is fierce.

Lewis-Skelly has already demonstrated resilience and maturity beyond his years, and his continued selection for England shows the belief managers at both club and country have in his potential. The challenge ahead will be to translate this trust into more regular minutes at Arsenal, which could further cement his standing with the national team.

With his talent and attitude, the midfielder looks well placed to bounce back strongly at club level while maintaining his place in the England set-up. It will now be intriguing to see whether he is handed the opportunity to start for the Three Lions in the coming fixtures.

