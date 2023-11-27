Mikel Arteta responds to worrying rumours about Jurrien Timber’s recovery

Reports from Dutch media have begun to come out and say the Arsenal 22-year-old Dutch defender Jurrien Timber is likely to not appear for the Netherlands side for the 2024 Euro’s, Timber who picked up a ACL injury after just 50 minutes of playing for Arsenal in their opening EPL clash against Nottingham Forest. Arsenal fans were hoping that we would get to see him near the end of the season but now it appears that the Dutch media have come out to burst our bubble and have said it’s unlikely he will be able to make the Netherlands squad next summer.

Leaving Arsenal fans to assume that we probably won’t see him in the red and the white again at all this season. Timber joined Arsenal in the summer transfer window from Dutch side Ajax, where he was awarded The Eredivisie Play of the Season for the 21/22 season and walked away with two league titles for the Dutch club.

Timber looked to be the missing piece in Arteta and Arsenal’s puzzle, playing extremely well on the pre-season in America and was impressing Arsenal fans. Hearts broke when he went down against Nottingham Forest after just 50 minutes and was seen clutching at his leg and was forced to come off. Since then we haven’t heard too much about him and with ACL injury’s everyone knows that it’s going to take a lot of time to heal.

But Arsenal fans would have been hoping we would get to see him back before the end of the season but it seems like that might not be an option. Timber is a very talented young player and was the type of player that Arsenal had been screaming out for in defence, he may be a little short but his footballing IQ is out of this world and he became a vital part of Ajax’s set up and will be the same for Arsenal once he’s back fit and ready.

But having said that, Mikel Arteta sounded a little more hopeful in this week’s press conference. When asked about Timber’s return to training, he said: “Well I hope so. He’s been for a few walks out on the field.

“He’s still a bit far from competing but he’s in a good place.”

Putting a time frame on these type’s of injuries can be hard and you never really know what will happen, each player will recover differently and it really comes down to the player and their recovery, so honestly, anything could happen, I wouldn’t rule out seeing Timber again this season but after the reports have come out, it does look a little less likely.

What’s your thoughts on the reports about Timber Gooners?

Daisy Mae

