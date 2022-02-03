Is Mikel Arteta responsible for Granit Xhaka’s red cards?

There has been much discussion over the reasons why Arsenal have had far more red cards than any other Premier League team since Mikel Arteta took over as the manager of the Gunners, with the consensus being that PGMOL have got a historical grudge against us, while other teams are let off with very similar offences.

Granit Xhaka too seems to be a marked man with two red cards already this season, and it has been said you could earn more money betting on Xhaka to get a card in every game, rather than gambling at some low deposit casinos. The Swiss captain said himself just before Xmas: “When you see some tackles and imagine if I was in this position? I would be sent off straight away,”

“This makes me do things in a different way sometimes because I know that my risk compared to the risk of other players is not the same,

“If I risk I know I am closer to a red card than any other player in the Premier League. Maybe I am wrong but that is what I feel.

“So sometimes in a game I stop myself from going for the risky ones because if I get a red card it all starts up again. I don’t want to give arguments for others to speak about me for stupid things. I try not to risk too much.”

But according to the respected ex-referee Keith Hackett, there are more fundamental reasons for our elevated tally compared to other clubs. The main points were that Arteta teaches his team to be extra aggressive and fight for everything, and the second reason is because Arteta should automatically take Xhaka off the pitch once he gets a first yellow. He also thinks that Arteta should get a top referee to come in and explain to Arteta and the players where Arsenal are going wrong.

This is what Hackett told Football Insider: “The main culprit here is Xhaka, he seems to get a red card almost every time he plays,”

“What should happen is Arsenal should have a visit by someone from the PGMOL along with a referee to have a discussion with the players. So they can fully understand the difference between a yellow and a red because they clearly don’t.

“This is the difficulty that sometimes happens when a new manager comes in who has been a player. He needs to get that authority in.

“If a manager knows a player, once he’s got a yellow the chance to get a second is always there so substitute him. There have been a number of occasions when Xhaka has committed a yellow card offence and the manager should haul him off.

“When you look at the reds that have given it’s because they fulfil serious foul play or it’s a second yellow. I think second yellow cards can be avoided if the manager takes the appropriate action by substituting the player.

“The serious foul play red cards say to me the manager wants them to get stuck in and meet the English criteria of football and they’re going over the top.

“I’ve got to say, in the past in those situations, David Dein would have had the referee in straight away. I do think Arsenal need to get someone in to look at it and give them guidance.”

I would have thought that Arteta would be keen to get our red card situation under control one way or another, so I was very surprised to hear Xhaka admit that Arteta doesn’t even talk to him about his errors. Granit said after his recent red card at Liverpool in the Carabao Cup: “I didn’t speak with him (Arteta) about the red card,”

“I never did this before with him as well.

“It’s something where I have to be careful myself, of course. But this is my game.”

So what do you think, could Keith Hackett be right that Arteta must be also held responsible?