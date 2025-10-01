Mikel Arteta revealed what makes Gunner’s back four ‘so good’

Under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have been on a meteoric rise in recent years, re-establishing themselves as a European force.

Chief among the reasons for this growth has been the rock-solid foundation the team has built – the defence. Arsenal currently boast arguably the strongest defensive unit in European football thanks to smart recruitment and an emphasis on collective discipline.

The likes of Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori have recently joined, while Ben White, Gabriel Magalhães and William Saliba have all spent more than four years at the club – with Saliba signing a contract extention to 2030 this week.

It is the central defensive partnership of Saliba and Gabriel that has been the cornerstone of the backline.

Arteta on What Makes the Back Four ‘So Good’

Speaking to the media ahead of the Champions League tie against Olympiacos, Arteta was asked what makes Arsenal’s back four so effective.

He said:

“One is chemistry. I think there is something about, especially when we talk about centre-back units, that it has to exist, that it has to be a will, a feeling to play for each other, and basically to hide each other’s weaknesses and promote each other’s strengths.

“That’s an ability that they have between them, and they have developed. They like to play with each other, they love each other, and that’s a massive thing when you’re asking your backline to produce what they are producing at the moment.”

Arsenal have continued to show their defensive steel this campaign.

They have only conceded three goals in all competitions so far, while they boast some impressive defensive numbers in the Premier League.

An average of 0.5 goals conceded per match is the best figure in the league and has been made possible by a truly solid backline.

Defence Key to Arsenal’s Title Hopes

A strong defence often wins titles, but Arsenal are yet to cross the finish line despite their resurgence in recent years.

Last season, injuries, lack of depth and occasional attacking issues saw them miss out on the Premier League title – and arguably the Champions League as well.

Arsenal addressed most of their weaknesses in the summer window and now look poised to finally break their luck.

Their defensive solidity will continue to play a massive part in any pursuit of silverware.

Benjamin Kenneth

