Mikel Arteta reveals a surprise source of inspiration at the start of his managerial career

Mikel Arteta is still in his first stint as a senior manager, with Arsenal entrusting him to lead their team while he was serving as an assistant coach at Manchester City.

While Arteta was performing admirably as Pep Guardiola’s assistant, Manchester City attempted to retain him at the end of 2019. Despite their efforts, the Spanish coach decided to depart.

Taking a chance, Arteta accepted the job at Arsenal, marking a significant risk for the club as they appointed a relatively inexperienced manager.

The former midfielder has demonstrated his coaching prowess, and he recently reflected on his early days at the club, which were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arteta disclosed an unlikely source of inspiration for him during the challenging period of the pandemic.

“I really loved Ted Lasso,” Arteta told Stadium Astro. “It was during Covid, it was when I started my managerial career, and I just looked at my profession, our industry, from a different angle, different perception, and in a different way. I think it was great for me to watch it.

“Sometimes we take ourselves too seriously and suddenly there is another way of doing things, that can be very, very effective as well, and it was a good learning [sic].”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ted Lasso is one of those TV series that a lot of football fans love to watch but that is all it is, a TV series.



Arteta is right to say we can take ourselves too seriously on occasions but we all know where he learned his trade and who inspired him, a certain Pep Guardiola.

