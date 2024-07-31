Mikel Arteta reveals Calafiori’s words to him while the transfer delayed

Mikel Arteta has spoken about Riccardo Calafiori reassuring him of his decision when his move to Arsenal was delayed.
As soon as Italy’s participation in Euro 2024 ended, Arsenal reached a personal agreement with Calafiori.
The defender had been in fantastic form during the competition, which convinced the Gunners to invest in him and make him a member of their squad.
The transfer was then delayed for several reasons, with rumours ranging from Arsenal’s offer not being good enough to Bologna not wanting to pay Basel their pre-agreed percentage.
While waiting for the transfer to be finalised, the defender could have spoken to other clubs, but he didn’t. Mikel Arteta revealed that Calafiori assured him he had packed his bags long before the saga was over.
The gaffer said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:
‘I spoke to him one or two times and I wasn’t sure if we could do it or not.
‘He was adamant, “Let me know when you’re ready, my bags are packed and I just want to join Arsenal”. Those were his words.
‘When you have someone with that willingness and that passion to join and make us better and that determination it’s really powerful. As a club we should be really proud of that.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Calafiori has been one of our best signings in recent times, and the defender looks happy to make his mark on our team.
You have to give Calafiori his due, he knows what to say and when to say it.
But to be honest it seems like the moment Arsenal / Arteta showed interest in him he was convinced. It’s been reported since June that he turned down the likes of Chelsea and other due to him having made his mind up to move to Arsenal.
All reports from the Italian media was reporting about how Calafiori only wants to join Arsenal for now and not any other club.
Same as Declan Rice last summer, it was constantly being reported that Rice was only interested in joining Arsenal after Arteta spoke to him months back. Man City / Pep came in at the last minute to try to hijack the deal but Rice told Pep that he only wanted to join Arsenal.
I’m a big fan already! Over the years we’ve had players want to come to Arsenal. Pics of them wearing the shirt when they were younger or posting the pics on their socials. But we have also had the players that have not been interested in coming to us! Welcome Riccardo! And make my words that Rafinha will not get anywhere near this exceptional team!!!
imo we shouldn’t get ahead of ourselves by stating “Calafiori has been one of our best signings in recent times” when he hasn’t even officially kicked a ball for us yet. We’re all hoping for the best of course.