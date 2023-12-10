Mikel Arteta reveals Declan Rice’s promise before moving to Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has opened up on Declan Rice keeping his promise to join Arsenal despite interest from Manchester City.

Arsenal signed the Englishman in the last transfer window for a record-breaking fee, but it was not an easy pursuit.

They had several offers for his signature rejected by West Ham and Manchester City tried to take advantage to enter the race.

But after just a bid, the defending champions gave up on pursuing a move for him, with Arsenal eventually getting their man.

The Gunners are enjoying Rice, with some fans even believing they paid less than they should for the midfielder.

Speaking about signing the former Chelsea trainee in the summer, Mikel Arteta said, as quoted by The Sun:

“When I spoke to Declan Rice, he mentioned to me many times from day one ‘I just want to play for Arsenal and I want to play with you’.

“He maintained his word to the last moment and we were good enough to acquire him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is a man of talent and character and could end his spell with us as a club legend.

There is hardly a midfielder who has made a more brilliant start to life in our colours than his and we back him to continue improving.

