Mikel Arteta reveals his fears over players sticking to coronavirus rules when training resumes

Mikel Arteta has voiced his concern that players could struggle with social distancing rules when the teams begin full training.

The Premier League is eyeing a restart to their campaign next month and players have been scheduled to return to full training at the end of this month if everything goes well.

However, there are fears that the players who have been used to playing closely with each other in training would struggle to keep social distancing rules when training resumes.

Mikel Arteta has become the latest individual to talk about his fears that players would struggle with it.

He claimed that the clubs have no choice but to be strict with the players as they roll out the new protocols that have been enforced on them, on the training ground and during match days.

Arteta said as quoted in the Sun: “We have to be very strict with the protocols.

“The hardest thing is going to be to educate the players and everybody involved at the training ground and on match days that this is different.”

The Gunners are one of the first teams to allow their players to resume outdoor training at their training ground, and fans will hoping that they will hit the ground running when football does finally return.